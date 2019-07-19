Capitol to auction WT heavy equipment to pay for backfilling of excavated lot

CEBU CITY–Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia is considering auctioning of the equipment of WT Construction to pay for the backfilling of the excavated area beside the provincial Capitol.

Garcia raised this possibility when asked who would pay for the backfilling if WT would fail to do it.

“I’m seriously considering where to charge that. If WT would not backfill (the area), they have equipment left in the area, I might auction these,” the governor said.

The provincial government had ordered WT to stop the construction of the 20-story Capitol Resource Center.

The construction firm was also directed to backfill the excavated area at the project site at no cost to the provincial government.

Since WT has yet to appear at the Capitol, the provincial government is now working on the blacklisting of WT Construction.

“We are now starting the steps to blacklist WT. And we are looking at proper procedures on how WT can be blacklisted from all the projects of the province of Cebu, Garcia said.” We will also be informing the GPPB (Government Procurement Policy Board) so WT will be included in the roster of black-listed contractors.”/dbs