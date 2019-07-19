BREAKING: DOTr allows hatchbacks to operate as TNVS units permanently

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation (DOTr) will now allow hatchback-type and sub-compact vehicles to permanently operate as transport network vehicle service (TNVS) units.

Transport Secretary Arthur Tugade has signed the Department Order permanently allowing the said type of vehicles to operate as TNVS units, Transport Assistant Secretary Goddess Libiran announced Friday.

“Sec. Tugade signs the Department Order permanently allowing hatchbacks and sub-compact cars as TNVS units,” Libiran told reporters in a Viber message.

The DOTr has yet to furnish a copy of the order to the media. /muf