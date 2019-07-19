Kathryn Bernardo wants to retire from acting in her 50s

Kathryn Bernardo wants a life away from acting by the time she is in her 50s.

The actress, 23, opened up about her life plans in Erich Gonzales’ vlog on Monday, July 15. Gonzales asked her if she could see herself acting 20 to 30 years from now.

“No na!” Bernardo replied. “Fifty-three na ako n’on. Baka sobrang tanda ko na n’on (Not anymore! I’ll be 53 by then. I might be too old).”

Instead of acting, she said she sees herself baking, traveling and guesting on talk shows.

Bernardo also shared her plans of settling down. She said she hoped to be engaged by 26, married by 27 and have three kids.

Of course, these plans are with boyfriend Daniel Padilla, whom she calls her “dream and reality guy.” As for a wedding, she would prefer to have it on the beach with just 30 guests. MORE STORIES Kathryn Bernardo feels “validated” after Best Actress win at Eddys Kathryn Bernardo wants to work with Marian Rivera What Daniel told Alden about Kathryn when he visited the set of “Hello, Love, Goodbye” “‘Yong mga sobra… doon na lang sa barko magtulog (Extra guests can sleep in the boat),” she joked. On why she wants an intimate wedding, she said, “Feeling ko parang buong buhay alam na ng tao (I feel like the public already knows my whole life).” When asked if she was at her happiest, she gave a firm “yes.” “Parang mas free ako ngayon…Nagsisi ako na dati para akong careful, takot. Narealize ko mga three years ago na mas masaya maging open.” (I feel more free now… I regret that before I was careful and scared. I realized about three years ago that there is more happiness with being open.) /ra