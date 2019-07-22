Strong start for Concentrix Converters in E-Leagues

Cebu City, Philippines—The Concentrix Converters stood their ground in overtime to come away with an 87-83 double-overtime win over the Teleperformance Vipers in the Elite Classic division of the 2019 CSCC E-Leagues for Basketball on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at the City Sports Club Cebu.

Jaime Pacquiao helped Concentrix overcome Teleperformance in the thrilling encounter that ushered in the new season of the annual basketball extravaganza involving Cebu’s BPO companies, as he scored 23 points, grabbed four rebounds and had two assists and two steals.

Lourenz Limpangog added 15 points and eight rebounds along with an incredible five blocked shots even as Admir Batiancila chipped in 14 markers.

The loss spoiled the 24-point, five-rebound, eight-assist, three-steal performance of the Vipers’ Rahne Laborte.

In the Evo League, the Amazon Aces extended the EB SVC Bulldogs years-long losing streak to 25 games with an 89-87 victory in overtime.

Jonas Concepcion helped the Aces debut on a victorious note as he exploded for 34 points, four rebounds, six assists and five steals while Clark Navaja submitted a double-double performance of 16 points and 10 rebounds to go with four assists and four steals.

The Optum Knights also claimed a 55-44 win over the Results Newtown Spartans.

Meanwhile, Ms. Sykes Danica Camomot was crowned Ms. E-Leagues 2019. Runners up were Ms. Medspecialized Rona Gelbolingo and Ms. IPLOY Genevie Habagat. /bmjo