Landslide scare in Naga City

Balamban, Cebu—A mass soil movement was reported in a residential area in Barangay Balirong, Naga City on Wednesday morning, July 24, 2019.

The mass movement damaged at least one house, said Bruce Opura of the City of Naga Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CNDRRMO).

No casualties were reported due to the incident.

Opura said the CNDRRMO is coordinating with the barangay to validate if there are more houses affected. /bmjo