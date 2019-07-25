As PCSO head, Garma visits Barangay Carreta, the controversial site of ‘police brutality’ video

CEBU CITY, Philippines―Three months ago, former Cebu City Police Officer Director Royina Garma was the image of an irked official who said that she will file a cyber libel case against the common-law wife of drug suspect, Eddie Basillote.

Basillote was one of the men in the CCTV footage that went viral, who was reportedly mauled on April 18, 2019 by armed men in Barangay Carreta.

Th armed men were later identified as police officers from the Talamban Police Station.

Basillote’s common-law wife then said that Garma threatened to kill Basillote’s family if the CCTV footage was not taken down. Garma said that Basillote’s partner also spread rumors that she asked Basillote not to pursue the filing of a case against the police.

READ: CCPO to probe Talamban cops for ‘police brutality’ caught on video

READ: Garma to file cyber libel case against Basillote’s common law wife

Before the end of April 2019, complaints of torture, robbery, grave threats, child abuse and serious physical injuries were field against the eight police officers at the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office.

READ: Torture, robbery complaint filed against 8 ‘Talamban cops’

Garma, on the other hand, did not push with her plans to file a case against Basillote’s partner although she mentioned in a May 15, 2019 story that she will still pursue the case.

She also figured in a heated a word war with former mayor Tomas Osmeña, who then posted on his Facebook page that he is offering P100,000 to any person who can name the police officers who allegedly mauled Basillote.

In response, Garma surpassed Osmeña’s reward and offered P200,000 to anyone who can testify as a credible witness and provide evidence of the alleged “police brutality” in the Barangay Carreta operation on April 18.

READ: Garma ups Tom’s offer: P200K for credible witness in ‘police brutality’ claims

But on Wednesday, July 24, the former police official, visited Barangay Carreta in her new capacity as general manager of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

In her short visit, which happened after meeting PCSO Central Visayas officials, Garma handed a check worth P291,000 to Carreta Barangay Captain Marciano Ando.

The money is meant for the survivors of the Carreta fire that hit the village on May 11, 2019 or two days before the mid-term elections.

READ: Ponce 2 fire kills 2, burns 50 homes

The May 11 fire broke at 4:18 a.m. and burned at least 50 homes in Sitio Ponce, Barangay Carreta. It was placed under control at 5:15 a.m. Damage to properties was estimated at P900,000.

Two persons―Nicasio Orcullo, 62, and Proserfina Orcullo, 57―perished during the fire as they were trapped inside their house.

One of the houses that was burned was that of Eddie Basillote, who is currently detained at the Cebu City Jail.

Basillote’s common-law wife was not seen among the crowd people of which include 193 families or more than 400 individuals.

Apart from the check, Garma also distributed food packs to the fire survivors.

President Rodrigo Duterte announced the appointment of Garma as the general manager of PCSO on June 18, 2019 during the joint Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP)-Philippine National Police (PNP) command conference at the Malacañan Palace.

READ: Garma ready for ‘softer side of public service’ after being appointed PCSO general manager

Along with Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), Garma held a press conference on June 24, 2019 to confirm Garma’s appointment.

Garma then said that she was ready to embrace the “softer side” of public service afterr serving 24 years in the police force. / celr