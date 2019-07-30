Dino: There are enough funds for Malasakit Centers but …

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Malasakit Centers will not be affected by the closure of Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) gaming activities if the corruption investigation won’t take too long.

This is according to Secretary Michael Lloyd Dino, presidential assistant for the Visayas, during his visit to Police Regional Office of Central Visayas headquarters, on July 30, 2019.

Dino told reporters that currently, Malasakit Centers still had funds from last year which they could use for the meantime and could sustain the organization.

He said that he fully supported the order of President Rodrigo Duterte to close PCSO betting outlets and to suspend the gaming activities of the agency to clean the organization from corrupt officials.

“You will not have total cleansing if di nimo sirad-an (if you won’t close it down),” said Dino.

However, Dino said he was hoping that the investigation would not take a longer time because the Malasakit Centers would soon need the support of the PCSO.

“The PCSO plays an integral part of the success of the Malasakit Centers,” he said.

As for those who have lost their jobs due to the closure of betting outlets and the suspension of gaming activities of the PCSO, Dino assured that they would eventually be employed again.

He said they would just have to be a little bit more patient.

Dino also encouraged the public to trust the President because he was doing this to end the rampant corruption in the agency.

In Central Visayas, there are currently 38 Malasakit Centers with five major agencies helping the organization including PCSO. /dbs