Central Visayas defeats Negros Occidental in PFF U15

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) pulled through and edged the Negros Occidental Football Association (NOFA), 3-2, in the Visayas elimination of the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) Under 15 Boys National Championship.

The CVFA not only avenged its loss to NOFA but also did it at the latter’s turf at the Panaad Stadium in Bacolod City.

It is also NOFA’s first loss in the tournament wherein only the top two teams in the Visayas elimination will advance to the national finals scheduled in September.

CVFA scorers were Vaugh York Pacaña, Mark Lester Zafra and Simon Andrei del Campo.

The win gave CVFA seven points that is equivalent to two wins, two losses and one draw. /dcb