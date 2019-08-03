Actors Garcia, Ramos: ‘LSS (Last Song Syndrome)’ not your typical romcom movie

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It is a story about hope, dreams, and love.

This is what the movie, “LSS (Last Song Syndrome)”, the first film project of real-life couple Gabbi Garcia and Khalil Ramos which makes it to the Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino (PPP) 2019 roster.

The “LSS (Last Song Syndrome)” stars discuss their film in a press conference in a restaurant in Cebu City on August 3, Saturday.

“It has a different attack and takes. This is not a typical romance and comedy movie. It has different beats,” Ramos told the reporters.

“LSS (Last Song Syndrome)” focuses on the story of Sara (Garcia) and Zak (Ramos), who are an aspiring musician and a software engineer, respectively.

Sara and Zak follow an upcoming indie-folk band, Ben&Ben where they find themselves watching their gigs.

Garcia somehow relates to Sara’s character especially before entering the show business industry.

“There were a lot of rejections, a lot of no’s and self-doubts. For the family side, I am also family-oriented,” Garcia answered how she built her character.

For Ramos, he was able to build his character because before, he also wanted to become a software engineer before joining the show business industry.

“Iniisip ko ano kaya mannerism ko if I became a software engineer,” Ramos said.

(I thought what would be my mannerism if I were a software engineer.)

First film together

“LSS (Last Song Syndrome)” is directed by Jade Castro under Globe Studios, Dokimos Media Studios Inc. and Ben&Ben.

The film will hit Philippine cinemas from September 13 to 19, 2019 as part of the PPP celebration.

Aside from Garcia and Ramos, the entire Ben&Ben is also part of the cast.

The indie-folk band is composed of Miguel Benjamin Guico, Paolo Guico, Poch Barretto, Agnes Reoma, Patricia Lasaten, Toni Muñoz, Keifer Cabugao, and Andrew de Pano.

Garcia revealed that when they officially became a couple, both agreed not to work together.

But when the script was presented to us, they decided to work for the film, especially that they are real-life fans of the indie-folk band Ben&Ben.

“Even if he (Ramos) is not the leading man, I will still accept the project because of the script,” Garcia said.

Garcia comes from Kapuso Network who headlined television series like, “Pamilya Roces”, “Sherlock Jr.”, and “Encantadia.”

She was also part in the 2017 film, “Meant to Beh.”

For Ramos, he is under ABS-CBN who was part of television series such as “Bagani”, “La Luna Sangre”, and “A Love to Last.”

He also joined movies like “Ang Babae sa Septic Tank 2: Forever is not Enough”, “The Achy Breaky Hearts”, and “Honor Thy Father.”/dbs