Court Kingz rout Jump10 Philippine Team in exhibition game in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Court Kingz made easy work of the Jump10 Philippine Team, winning by a comfortable margin, 94-58, in their exhibition game that served as the highlight of the Cebu stop of the Court Kingz Tour on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the University of San Jose-Recoletos gym in Basak.

The Court Kingz — a world-travelling streetball team based in the United States that seeks to spread a positive message through the game of basketball — electrified the crowd all evening long with their ball wizardry and most impressively, their aerial artistry as Mitch “Kobe” Anderson and Marcanvis “KG” Hymon took turns slamming one eye-popping slam dunk after another.

Hymon led the way for the Court Kingz of CEO Victor Martinez, with 31 points while Anderson added 20. Randall “Remix Ran” Smith chipped in 18 points while James “Let it Fly” Johnson had 11.

Former Cebu Shark and now Bataan Riser, Enrico “Bogs” Llanto led the Jump10 Philippine Team with 27 points while Jojo Tangkay had 22 markers.

The match also served as a tune-up for both teams, which are headed to Shanghai, China, next week to compete in the Jump10 Global Hoops Challenge./dbs