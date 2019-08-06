Coastal communities in Cebu urged to be vigilant for possible NPA spillover from Negros Oriental

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Following the arrest of three suspected members of the New People’s Army (NPA) in the town of Badian, 103 kilometers from Cebu City, authorities are now urging coastal communities in the western side of Cebu Province to be vigilant about the presence of suspicious individuals who may arrive in their shores.

The Cebu Provincial Board passed a resolution on Monday, August 5, urging all coastal barangays in the west side of the province to report to the police any suspicious-looking persons who may be spillovers from the group of NPA members from Negros Oriental.

Third district Board Member John Ismael Borgonia, the author of the resolution, said a spillover is not impossible since the towns in Negros Oriental, where the recent killings occurred, are located directly across the western side of Cebu province.

It would only take one to three hours of boat ride to cross the coast of the two provinces via the Tañon Strait that lies in between Cebu and Negros.

“The possible influx of NPAs in western coast of Cebu province is a danger to our peace and order [situation] and stir fear amongst the local residents and the rest of the province,” Borgonia’s resolution reads.

Borgonia’s district which is composed of the city of Toledo and the towns of Aloguinsan, Asturias, Balamban, Barili, Pinamungajan, and Tuburan, lies at the western coast of the province.

Colonel Roderick Mariano, director of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), said he already instructed his personnel in the coastal areas to establish more presence in the coastal communities.

In an interview on Tuesday, August 6, Mariano said they are also in constant coordination with other agencies such as the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) to ensure the safety of the ports in the province.

Mariano also assured that the alleged members of the NPA have no other companions who entered Cebu province. / celr