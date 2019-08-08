Raffy Tulfo invites Julia, Bea, Gerald in his program to resolve issues

MANILA, Philippines — Broadcaster Rafael “Raffy” Tulfo invited celebrities Julia Barretto, Bea Alonzo and Gerald Anderson as guests in his radio program to resolve issues amid the controversy involving them.

Tulfo extended the invitation in an episode of his television program aired Wednesday night after the story of the celebrities’ controversy was reported.

“Alam mo yan, solusyon nyan, itong si Bea saka si Julia saka si Gerald pumunta sa ‘Wanted sa Radyo,’ ayusin natin niyan,” Tulfo said, referring to his public affairs radio program aired on weekdays.

“Lahat ng problema may solusyon. Para malaman natin talaga kung sino ang may kasalanan,” Tulfo added.

Barretto recently broke her silence and accused Alonzo of causing outrage against her by supposedly, deliberately liking “harmless” posts and putting malice between her and Anderson.

Tulfo said their program is open to help the stars make an arrangement regarding their issue: “Bukas ho ang tanggapan namin anytime para kay Gerald, Bea at Julie, Julia pala, Julia. Monday to Friday, punta kayo dito sa Aksyon Center,” he said.

Since their spat has spread all over social media, Tulfo said the program may help mend a relationship or even give “hope” on matters of love.

“Kumakalat sa social media, nagkakasiraan kayo, nagkakasakitan na. Eh ang gusto lang naman ng mga fans ninyo na magkabalikan na kayo,” Tulfo said.

“Tapos si Julia bigyan natin ng bagong ano, pag-asa, kung sino ‘yung dapat niya maging boyfriend,” he added.

The controversy has become the talk of the town and even led some officials including a senator, a Supreme Court justice and a Commission on Election (Comelec) commissioner to join the discussion. /muf

