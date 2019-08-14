Cesafi to showcase ‘Cesafi Live’ team in 2019 season

Cebu City, Philippines—The upcoming season of the Cesafi will present a first in the league’s rich and colorful history as its production, marketing and digital media presentation will be wholly organized and managed by student volunteers from the different member schools of the league.

Called “Cesafi Live,” the idea came from longtime league commissioner Felix Tiukinhuy, Jr. who wanted to cultivate a learning environment where students weren’t just mere spectators.

“We take CESAFI one step further this Season 19, not only by improving the environment for our student-athletes and other event contenders, but also by including more students not merely as spectators and fans, but as actual organizers and managers of various committees that make CESAFI a success,” said Tiukinhoy in a talk with the Cesafi Media Bureau.

The student volunteers have been tasked with handling various elements of the coverage production, which range from handling the cameras, streaming the video feed, anchoring and even courtside reporting.

They will also take care of other aspects of marketing and digital media, which includes providing content for the league’s website and other social media platforms. /bmjo