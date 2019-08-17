Garces bags gold in Asian Taekwondo Championships in Vietnam

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu’s kyurogi darling, Nica Garces, strengthened her bid for a slot in the upcoming 30th Southeast (SEA) Games by bagging another gold this time in the recently concluded Asian Taekwondo Championships in Vietnam.

“I feel so blessed and thankful for the outcome of my game. And, I can say that I’ve improved mentally during game especially in the finals, I treasured the moment,” said the 20-year-old Garces.

But more than treasuring the moment, Garces added that “pero mas nag overwhelm ang feeling na mas na motivate and inspired ko na if ever makaduwa ko og SEA Games, mas tarungon pajud nako and mas nag create ko og bigger goal in the future games.”

(But I got more overwhelmed with the feeling that I am more motivated and inspired that if ever I’ll be able to play in the SEA Games, I will do more and I created bigger goals for future games.)

Last month, Garces bagged a silver via the Korea Open International Taekwondo Championships.

While Garces await the announcement of the Philippine team SEA Games lineup, she will continue her training.

“The final list for the SEA Games is to be announced yet, so while waiting for the announcement I’ll be focusing first in the preparations and training,” said Garces.

The Philippines will be hosting the 30th SEA Games from November 30 to December 11 with most sporting events to be held in Pampanga.

Garces is currently studying at the National University (NU). Prior to having her college education in Manila, she was a product of the University of Cebu (UC) secondary taekwondo team./dbs