Cost of road crashes in PH: P105.7B every year

CEBU CITY—At least P105.7 billion is lost to fatal road crashes in the country every year, data presented by a civil society organization revealed.

Lawyer Natasha Daphne Marcelo of ImagineLaw said the figure was taken from the group’s estimate of P5.7 billion worth of direct medical expenses plus the P100 billion opportunity losses from road crashes.

During a workshop for journalists held in Casiguran, Sorsogon over the weekend, the road safety advocate group computed the socio-economic cost based on the reported road crashes of 11,360 deaths in 2017. /TSB