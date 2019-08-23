SILOY IS WATCHING: Potholes patched; more repairs for Mandaue road promised

Potholes pose a serious problem to motorists and for public utility vehicles — their drivers and passengers as well. Hitting a pothole can sometimes cause damage to vehicles or it may even cause the driver to lose control of the vehicle, and in worse scenarios cause accidents.

Last Tuesday, August 20, 2019, CDN Digital posted a video which was taken along P. Larrazabal Avenue at the Mandaue Reclamation Area where a jeepney driver had difficulty passing through a public road because of the large potholes. The post gained mixed reactions from Cebuano netizens.

Our team went to the area today, August 23, 2019, and found the potholes were already patched with filling materials.

Engineer Richard Flores, head of the Mandaue City Assessor’s Office, said that they were working on repairing the road.

“Gi-work out ron nga ma-repair kay wa pa man ma-transfer ang name. Wa pa naaabot ang title so wa pa ni take over ang city ana,” he said.

(We are working on the repairs because the name of the title of the road has not yet been transferred, but [the city has already had the deed of donation]. The city can’t take over yet on really repairing the road because we still have not had the title with the city as the owner.)

“Sementohon gyud ni dayon pero wa pay budget,” he added.

(We will cement the road but we are still looking for a budget.)

Flores also clarified to CDN Digital that P. Larrazabal Avenue is a public road since it was donated by a private company to the Mandaue City government.

He also said that they only learned about the deal or the road being donated to the city government recently because of the the change in city administration.

"Siloy is Watching" is the social media advocacy of CDN Digital that publishes issues and happenings that need to be brought to the public's attention. It is named after the siloy, the local name of the endemic and endangered bird species, Black Shama, that can only be found in Cebu.