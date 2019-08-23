DBTC booters visit Gwen, ready for Batang Pinoy games in Palawan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Defending their national title and improving on their bronze finish during last year’s Batang Pinoy National Championships.

These are the goals of the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Under 13 and Under 15 boys futsal teams respectively as they prepare to compete in these year’s championships at Puerto Princesa, Palawan from August 25 to 31.

The teams, which are flying to Palawan early Saturday morning, August 24, took time out on August 23 to pay a courtesy call to Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia at her office at the Capitol.

The governor despite her busy schedule took the time to entertain the teams who were accompanied by their parents.

The U13 hopes to defend the national title which they bagged in Baguio last year. The team also clinched the gold in the regional finals held last March in Iloilo City.

Comprising the team are Nolasco Dave Tan, John Lexter Conde, Czar Robert Daanoy, Lord Daniel Alovera, Renzo Angelo Enriquez, Ariel Estiola Jr., Jayzon Mikel Genson, Allister Louis Manlosa, Joaquin Antonio Nacion, Fernando Jayme Pasco, Joross Clark Tabat and Mark Anthony Talingting Jr.

The U15, on the other hand, hopes to improve its bronze finishes both in the nationals last year and in the regionals last March.

Manning the team are Kamil Jaswer Amirul, Cyril John Christian Calo, Gianrenzo Andres Custado, Simon Andrei del Campo, Joseph Kyne Garces, Renzo Miguel Javier, Nathan Khail Lingatong, John William Oberes, Vaughn York Pacaña, Carsten Pumareja, John Mehl Rondrique and Edgar Paredes III.

Head coach is Glen Ramos while his assistant is Ray Calo.

The DBTC teams will be joining 89 other athletes in representing Cebu Province in the week-long multi-sporting event which is one of the talent identification programs of the Philippine Sports Commission./dbs