Sleeping man shot dead inside house in Naga City 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A man who was asleep in his house in Sitio Humayan, Purok 6, Brgy Pangdan, City of Naga, Cebu was shot dead by unidentified men at around 2 a.m. Monday, August 26, 2019.

The victim, identified by authorities as 22-year-old Julius Cesar Alpos Aliganga, sustained a gunshot wound on his head.

According to Police Staff Sergeant Nikki Carlo Plarisan of the Naga City Police, they received a call from a concerned citizen reporting about the incident.

When the police arrived in the said area, they found the bloody body of Aliganga still lying on his bed.

Recovered from the crime scene were two empty shells of caliber. 45 and one fired bullet.

Initial investigation revealed that at least two suspects barged into the house of Aliganga and shot him while three others posed as lookouts outside the house.

Plarisan told CDN Digital in a phone interview that Aliganga’s family admitted he was involved in illegal drugs.

Still, the police said they will investigate to determine the motive of the killing. /bmjo