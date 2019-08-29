Young USC Warriors ready to give all 

Cesafi 2019 preview: USC Warriors WATCH: Two more days to go!Before the new Cesafi men’s basketball season starts, we check out the USC Warriors, one of the contenders for the men’s crown. #CDNDigital #Cesafi2019 由 CDN Digital 发布于 2019年8月28日周三

Cebu City, Philippines—Can the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors make it back to elite status in the Cesafi?

The answers will be known soon enough as the 2019 Cesafi men’s basketball tournament unfurls its brand new season on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Warriors placed in third last season but are hungry for more in spite having a roster filled with inexperienced players.

“The problem last year was we had a lot of injuries so we can’t be complete during practices,” said USC head coach Bong Abad, a former PBA player. “I just motivate them [new players] to give 100 percent in every game.”

The Warriors have five core players from last year’s roster. The rest are new.

With Former Mythical Five forward John Reel Saycon moving on to the Cebu Sharks, the Warriors are expected to spread the wealth amongst five veteran players led by sharpshooter Froilan Mangubat, who surprised opponents and fans alike with his accurate marksmanship in the preseason Partner’s Cup.

Also expected to step up is veteran point guard Kurt Trangia, who has lost a lot of weight to better carry more of the scoring load. He has also done his part in embracing the new batch of Warriors.

“We accepted the rookies as part of our family. There are only five of us veterans left so we really embraced them and through time, they have been able to get used to the system,” said Trangia.

With wingmen Roosvelt Jelianggao and Justin Jules Langres also manning the backcourt and Nigerian powerhouse Sommy Managor providing both skill and muscle, the Warriors are a team that should not be slept on by opponents.

“For this year, people can really expect us to compete. And although there are a lot new players on our roster, we will really play with all our hearts,” confidently said Trangia.

USC defeated the University of Cebu in last year’s battle-for-third game. /bmjo