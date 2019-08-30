Niños’ Igot makes 8 gold medal haul in Batang Pinoy archery competitions

PUERTO PRINCESA, PALAWAN, Philippines — Cebu City Niños’ Aldrene Igot Jr. just clinched his eighth gold medal in the cub boys division of the archery competition of the Batang Pinoy National Championships, which came to an end at the Speaker Ramon V. Mitra Sports Complex here.

The 14-year-old grade 8 student of the Don Carlos Gothong Memorial National High School bagged his eighth gold medal via the Mixed Team event together with partner Densil Shane Dinopol, the lone girl in the team.

Igot’s other gold medals were via the 20-meter, 30m, 40m, 50m, single fita round, olympic round and the team trio which he won Friday morning, August 30, with Khalil Jusper Abella and Kier Zhyron Torreon.

Igot surpassed his six gold medals and one silver tally in the regional championships last March in Iloilo City.

Igot is a product of the grassroots program of the Cebu City Sports Commission./dbs