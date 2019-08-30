Chiong sisters rape-slay convicts already released – Lacson

MANILA, Philippines – Those convicted for the abduction, rape and murder of siblings Marijoy and Jacqueline Chiong in Cebu in 1997 have already been released from prison under the Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA) Law, Senator Panfilo Lacson bared Friday.

“Na-release na rin yan (suspects in Chiong sisters rape-slay) pero ang nakapirma roon iba. Hindi mismong si [Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Director] Nicanor Faeldon ang nakapirma. Ang balita ko a certain Marquez ang nagpirma roon (They have been released, although I learned that the release papers were not signed by Bureau of Corrections Director Faeldon, but by a certain Marquez),” Lacson said in an interview on radio station dzBB on Friday.

“Pero ang may authority magpirma ng release order ay ang director ng BuCor. Ngayon kung sino man ang pipirma na underling, subaltern or sinumang assistant doon, ang ultimate responsibility pa rin, ang director (Only the BuCor director has the authority to release inmates),” he added.

Earlier, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra also said that the seven individuals convicted for the rape-slay of the Chiong sisters, including Francisco Juan “Paco” Larrañaga, may also benefit from the GCTA law.

Larrañaga is serving his sentence in Spain through the Transfer of Sentence Agreement because of his dual citizenship.

Republic Act No. 10592, the law that increased the GCTA granted to inmates, drew public attention following reports of the possible release of convicted rapist-murderer and former Calauan, Laguna Mayor Antonio Sanchez.

The Department of Justice (DOJ), however, has since suspended the processing of the early release of inmates under the GCTA Law following public outrage the possible release of Samchez, who drew multiple life sentences for the rape and murder of University of the Philippines – Los Banos student Eileen Sarmenta and the killing of her schoolmate, Allan Gomez in 1993.

The Senate is set to hold an inquiry into the implementation of the GCTA law early next week.

“So far ang nakikita natin, mga may kaya ang mga nare-release. Ang convict sa Chiong sisters, mga may kaya yan sa Cebu. Kay Antonio Sanchez may kaya definitely yan. Pagkatapos itong mga Chinese drug lords, siguradong may kaya (There is a trend that the moneyed convicts are getting released, including those involved in the Chiong case, Sanchez and the Chinese drug lords),” Lacson pointed out.

Lacson earlier revealed that five Chinese nationals convicted of drug offenses have been released from prison also because of “good conduct”.

“Ano ang background nila, ano ang kakayahan nila? Kasi kung naiiwan doon ang walang kakayanan at ang makapag-avail lang ng GCTA ang may kaya, maski papaano mag-iisip tayo,” Lacson added.

“Sabi ng source ko sa NBP, talagang pera-pera nga raw (I was told that money talks in the NBP),” he further said. /gsg