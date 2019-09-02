Great looks start with an appointment at Chong Hua Hospital Mandaue’s new Aesthetic Center

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Chong Hua Hospital Mandaue’s commitment to further provide safe and excellent healthcare for the people of Cebu and its neighboring cities, gave birth to the idea of opening its Aesthetic Center that will be officially launched on September 3.

The Aesthetic Center will offer services on different types of skin problems. Dermatologists and plastic surgeons will hold clinic for consultation of patients at the center.

Advanced laser technology machines have different specialties to focus on the specific problems. Non-surgical treatments are also available for patients with particular problems on certain areas.

Chong Hua Hospital Mandaue takes pride of their credentialed and experienced dermatologists and plastic surgeons with their specific sub-specialties in their fields. Patients will not only receive the right medical advice but are also guaranteed that their doctors are trained and experienced in performing treatment for various types of aesthetic issues.

Because of modern technology, patients will need lesser sessions for their treatments. Services include colored tattoo removal, carbon peeling, skin resurfacing and plastic surgery. Dermatologists’ approved products are also made available by the hospital at the center.

The Aesthetic Center is located at the 10th floor of Chong Hua Hospital Mandaue Medical Arts building. The whole floor was designed as a Wellness Center of Chong Hua Hospital Mandaue. It also includes a fitness gym while another part of the floor is still in the works for another leading state-of-the-art service soon to be provided by the hospital.

Their fitness gym offers physical training services including nutritional counseling, body fat analysis, consultation with a wellness specialist, among others. Anyone can enroll and avail affordable packages at their fitness gym or join Zumba and Yoga classes.

Operating hours of the Aesthetic Center on a Monday is 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday to Saturday.

Special package rates and discounts are available for the Aesthetic Center until September 30.

Chong Hua Hospital Mandaue is located at Mantawi International Drive, Subangdaku, Mandaue City, Cebu and can be reached at (032) 233-8000 local 81081 or at [email protected]