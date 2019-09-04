Cathay Pacific chairman John Slosar steps down
HONG KONG — Cathay Pacific announced Wednesday its chairman John Slosar is stepping down to retire, the latest high-profile executive to leave the flagship carrier after it drew Beijing’s ire over pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.
In a statement posted on the Hong Kong stock exchange, Cathay said Slosar, 63, had stepped down and will be replaced as chairman by Patrick Healy, a veteran from the Swire Group conglomerate, the airline’s majority shareholder.
“His resignation is due to his retirement,” the statement said, adding that the changes would take effect from 6 November at the conclusion of the company’s board meeting.
