UP in top 500 of World University Rankings 2020

MANILA, Philippines – The University of the Philippines (UP) earned the distinction of being recognized one of the top 500 universities worldwide in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2020.

UP made it to the 401-500 bracket.

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2020 covered 1,400 universities from 92 nations.

De La Salle University (DLSU) made it to the 1001+ bracket.

University of Oxford in the United Kingdom topped the rankings followed by California Institute of Technology in the United States, University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom, Stanford University in the United States, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology also in the United States.

Completing the top ten are Princeton University, Harvard University, Yale University and University of Chicago in the United States, as well as Imperial College London in the United Kingdom. /gsg