Day Care teacher gunned down in Lapu-Lapu

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – A Day Care teacher died on the spot after he was shot several times pre-dawn today at his house in Sacred Heart, Barangay Pajac, Lapu-Lapu city.

Benjamin Rosales, a 43-year-old teacher of the Sacred Heart Day Care Center of his village, sustained three gunshot wounds in his body causing his immediate death.

Rosales was roused from sleep sometime past 1 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, by a knock on his house’s door and when he opened it, he was met with a hail of bullets, according to an initial report from the Mactan Police Station led by Police Master Sargeant Wilson Malnegro, quoting the victim’s aunt, Rema Rosales, who lives in the same house.

The incident happened so fast that Rema could not identify the assailant whom she saw fleeing after the incident, Rosales said.

The Scene of the Crime Operatives (Soco) found three spent shells of a still undetermined caliber of firearm at the crime scene.

Police have yet to determine the motive in the murder as the victim’s aunt was not aware that her nephew, who was single, had death threats or got in any trouble. /elb