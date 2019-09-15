27 youth leaders to represent PH in ASEAN, Japan exchange program

Twenty-seven of the country’s finest youth leaders coming from all regions are set to represent the Philippines as Ambassadors of Goodwill in the 46th Ship for Southeast Asian and Japanese Youth Program (SSEAYP). The program is a diplomatic-cultural event that brings together more than 300 youths from ASEAN member states and Japan.

This year’s Philippine Contingent introduces the name “Sakabyas” – a Maguindanaon term which means unique new faces grounded on diverse aspirations united toward voluntary initiatives and advocacies in their own fields. Batch Sakabyas is composed mainly of educators, communication experts, entrepreneurs and tourism officers whose age ranges from 21-30 years old.

The participating youth delegates will undergo activities designed to widen their international perspectives. Discussions on pressing issues, cultural introductions, club activities, institutional visits, home-stay experience and community service are among the activities that they will be doing for 52 days.

Heading the delegation this year is Jamel T. Mamutuk (National Leader), a Municipal Trial Court Judge from Iligan City. Mamutul will be with Mark Conrad R. Ravanzo (Region 9) and Franzes Ivy U. Carasi (Region 1) as the Youth Leader and Assistant Youth Leader respectively.

Batch Sakabyas is set to sail on-board the luxurious cruise ship MS Nippon Maru on October 23- December 13 which will tour Japan, Singapore, Vietnam, Myanmar, and Malaysia.

Organized annually through the sponsorship of the Japanese Government, SSEAYP is supported by the ASEAN member states. In the Philippines, the National Youth Commission under the Office of the President and SSEAYP International Philippines take charge of the program. | dcb