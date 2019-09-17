S&R is having another Members’ Treat!

Cebu, Philippines -Is your pantry in serious need of restocking? Get your wallets and grocery lists ready because S&R Membership Shopping is having another Members’ Treat! This time, the much-anticipated sale is happening from September 25-29 from 8AM to 10 PM.

And with grocery shopping, CDN has compiled tricks to save time and money, and stress as you make your way through S&R Members’ Treat sale.

Plan your day ahead and shop early

This might probably be a no brainer but if you are a busy mom/ or a working dad; and with the sale closing in, you would find it hard to squeeze in time for grocery shopping, so it’s better to plan your day ahead and come in early. This way you’d not only have an organized plan for the day, you’re also get first dibs on sale while shelves are still fully stocked.

Tag along three of your friends

They say three is a company, and four is a crowd. So it’s always better to shop ion 4’s because you can always have a third and fourth opinion to consult, especially when the sale gets into your decision making. Tag along with three of your friends at the member’s treat sale and shop on the best bargains.

Earn Big savings

The Bigger the savings the better right? At S&R it’s all about being big – in quality, quantitiy and savings. Get the best value for you money by saving more if you shop top international brands in bulk and in big sizes.

Get 50% Discounts during the sale

Who does not love discounts and bargains? With the S&R Member’s treat you can rack up to 50% discount on high quality imported goods. It’s also high time to stock up on household essentials and early Christmas shopping because you only get to pay half the price.

Score Buy 1 Take 1 offers during the sale

There’s no denying, two is always better than one! Get luck and score Buy 1 Take 1 promo on health and beauty products to wines and liquors to freshly baked treats and many more at the S&R Member’s Treat.

Temporary replacement of membership card

Lost your membership card? Don’t Fret! You can still continue your shopping experience. For only P250, you can proceed to the membership counter and get a new card and enjoy all the discounted items during the S&R Member’s Treat Sale.

Be there early! Skip long queues, while shelves are fully stocked.

Not yet a member? Sign up today! S&R Cebu is located at Ouano Avenue corner E.O Perez St., Subangdaku, Mandaue City.