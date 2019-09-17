Duterte names ex-Manila City Jail warden as new BuCor boss

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed former Manila City Jail warden Gerald Quitaleg Bantag as the new Director-General of the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor).

This came few weeks after Nicanor Faeldon was fired as BuCor chief in the wake of controversies on the release of heinous crimes convicts via the good conduct time allowance (GCTA) policy.

READ: Duterte to Faeldon: You’re fired

“Mr. Bantag was appointed by the President as the new DG of the BuCor based on his professional competence and honesty,” Palace spokesman Salvador Panelo said in a statement Tuesday.

To date, nearly 2,000 convicted heinous felons have already been released under the GCTA law. /kga