Duterte invited again to visit China

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has been invited to visit China again following his meeting with an influential official of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

CPC Chongqing party chief Chen Min’er and other CPC members paid a courtesy call on the President on Monday night, during which he extended the invitation to the Chief Executive.

Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, who attended the meeting, said the two leaders discussed investment opportunities in Chongqing, one of China’s leading cities, and the Philippines.

Cusi said they also tackled the CPC’s relationship with the President’s political party, the ruling Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan.

“Exchanged pleasantries. Relationship of PDP with CPC and investment opportunities in Chongqing and Philippines,” Cusi said in a text message to reporters.

“Party chief Chen extended invitation for the President to visit Chongqing,” he added.

If he accepts the invitation, this would be Mr. Duterte’s sixth visit to China.

Xi Jinping’s protégé

In a statement, the Palace described Chen as a “protégé” of Chinese President Xi Jinping and is seen as a “rising political star in China.”

“The President welcomed Chen and the CPC members in a tête-à-tête at the Palace’s Music Room,” the Palace said, noting that Mr. Duterte was joined by officials of PDP-Laban.

Chen is the Communist Party Secretary of Chongqing. He is also part of the 25-member Politburo, the CPC’s top decision-making body.

In his courtesy call on the President, Chen was accompanied by Chinese Ambassador to Manila Zhao Jianhua, Guo Yezhou, Vice Minister of the International Department-CPC Central Committee, and Wang Fu, Executive Vice Mayor of Chongqing Municipal People’s Government and Secretary General of CPC Chongqing Municipal Committee.

Chen’s courtesy call came a few days after he paid a visit to Davao City, the President’s hometown, on Saturday.

Chen was in Davao City over the weekend to sign a letter of intent to forge a sister city agreement between Chongqing and Davao City, according to news reports.