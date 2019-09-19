Labella: Cebu City to provide office for PCSO’s regional headquarters

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella said City Hall will offer a place in the city to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) so that the charity agency can finally establish a Central Visayas regional office in Cebu.

Labella said he has discussed this matter with PCSO general manager Royina Garma, the former chief of the Cebu City police who went into early retirement last June to head PCSO, at the sidelines of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas’ (PRO-7) celebration of the 118th Police Service Anniversary held at Camp Sergio Osmeña here on Thursday, September 19, 2019.

The mayor said that Garma has expressed her desire to establish a PCSO regional office in Cebu to bring closer the services of PCSO to residents in the provinces of Central Visayas, namely, Cebu, Boho, Negros Oriental and Siquijor.

PCSO has a branch in Cebu City holding office at the North Reclamation Area but it only caters to Cebu City residents.

“She is asking me for help look for an office for the PCSO so they can have a regional office,” said Labella.

Labella said they will begin scouting for a place to house the PCSO, as believed that having the agency’s regional headquarters in the city will further help Cebu City residents who have already been benefiting from the medical and other assistance provided by the agency./ elb