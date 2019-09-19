UV recovers from loss, tramples CIT-U by 40 points

Cebu City, Philippines–The University of the Visayas (UV) bounced back from a loss in its last game, crushing the struggling Cebu Institute of Technology-University, 105-065, in the Cesafi men’s basketball tournament on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Foreign student-athlete Lass Coulibally led the three-time defending champions with 23 points.

Here’s an interview with UV head coach Gary Cortes after game.

The Green Lancers were coming from a loss to the University of Cebu in their previous outing.

UV improved to 2-1 (win-loss) while CIT-U remained winless in three games so far this season. /bmjo