UV recovers from loss, tramples CIT-U by 40 points
Cebu City, Philippines–The University of the Visayas (UV) bounced back from a loss in its last game, crushing the struggling Cebu Institute of Technology-University, 105-065, in the Cesafi men’s basketball tournament on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.
Foreign student-athlete Lass Coulibally led the three-time defending champions with 23 points.
Here’s an interview with UV head coach Gary Cortes after game.
LIVE: Interview with University of the Visayas head coach Gary Cortes after the Green Lancers defeated the Cebu Institute of Technology-University, 105-65, in a Cesafi college basketball game on Thursday night, September 19, 2019. #CDNDigital
由 CDN Digital 发布于 2019年9月19日周四
The Green Lancers were coming from a loss to the University of Cebu in their previous outing.
UV improved to 2-1 (win-loss) while CIT-U remained winless in three games so far this season. /bmjo
