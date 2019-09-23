Mandaue Police face blank wall in street carolers’ slay

CEBU CITY, Philippines –The Mandaue City Police office (MCPO) still don’t have any clues on the persons behind the killing of two street carolers, whose bodies were found along a grassy roadside in Sitio Capasanan, Barangay Casili, Mandaue City, on Saturday, September 21, 2019.

Police Colonel Jonathan Abella, MCPO chief, told CDN Digital on Monday, September 23, that authorities are having a hard time looking for witnesses since the area is dark and isolated.

Because of this, the police are still not sure whether Ryan Tañega and Stephen Balbuena, both residents of Barangay Punta Princesa in Cebu City, were killed in the area or were just dumped there after they were shot dead.

Abella already sought help from the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) and Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) for background checking on the victims.

“So far among intelligence officer coordinating pa didto (CCPO and CPPO) but wala pa info as of now,” said Abella.

(So far our intelligence officer is still coordinating with the CCPO and CPPO but there is no any information as of now.)

Abella said they are also working on obtaining closed circuit-television (CCTV) footage from establishments along the highway where the suspects would have passed going to the area.

The problem, he said, is how to identify the suspects since they have no idea what they were wearing or what vehicle they used.

Meanwhile, Abella has ordered a mobile patrol to roam the area from time to time since this is not the first time that bodies were found there.

On July 24, 2018, the body of a man was found was found in the same area with a gunshot wound. Then another body was found on April 19, 2019, and on August 14, 2019.

Abella also said he also asked the Canduman Barangay chief for barangay patrol to also be on standby near the area to discourage any criminal activities. /bmjo