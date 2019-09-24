‘Mastermind’ in killing of businessman owed him at least P1M – police

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mabolo police are now looking at the possibility that the mastermind in the killing of businessman Jeffrey Gomotin was someone who owed him at least a million pesos.

Police Captain Dexter Basirgo said they found leads to the identity of said mastermind after they managed to unlock Gomotin’s cellular phone this morning, September 24.

“Utangan siya unya nag issue pa gyud siya og cheque nga natalbog. Nag subay na gyud ta sa dalan nga atong padulngan,” said Basirgo.

(This person owned Gomotin money and tried to pay his debt using a check which bounced. I am confident that we are on the right track in our investigation.)

Basirgo said they are now conducting hot pursuit operations to locate the suspect and bring him to the police station for questioning. / dcb

