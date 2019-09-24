7 CTMS enforcers test positive for illegal drugs use

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – Seven of the 239 traffic enforcers from the City Traffic Management System (CTMS) in Lapu-Lapu City risk termination from service after they tested positive for illegal drugs use.

Mayor Junard Chan said that the seven included a female enforcer who claimed that she was suffering from Urinary Tract Infection (UTI).

“Wala gyud ta’y pasayloon aning mga na-involve sa illegal drugs. Ato gyud dayon ni silang taktakon kon moabot na ang confirmatory result” Chan said.

(We will never forgive those who are engaged in illegal drugs use. They will immediately be terminate from service as soon as we receive the result of their confirmatory testing.)

CTMS personnel, who work as job order employees at the Lapu-Lapu City Hall, were called to the Hoops Dome for a surprise drug testing on Monday, September 23.

Garry Lao, special assistant for the City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (C-LOSAP), said that two CTMS personnel failed to undergo the drug testing because of their absence from work while a third one left the Hoops Dome after he announced the need for them to submit their urine samples.

Lao already called CTMS Chief Mario Napoli and made a request that he require the enforcer who skipped the drug testing on Monday to submit his urine sample to C-LOSAP within the day.

The enforcer’s failure to do so will be properly documented and reported to the office of the mayor, Lao added. /dcb