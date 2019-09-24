FACES OF CEBU: Ricky Sarno, 24

I had three mild strokes and I had a major one in 2015. My body was half dead and my jaw was dislocated. I was only 20 years old when that happened. It runs in our family. No one escapes it.

I have never been to a doctor or a hospital and haven’t taken any maintenance drugs.

But God works in mysterious ways. Back when I was a child, I really wanted to be a priest. But God really has His own way of putting things together that no matter what we do, if it is not destined to happen, it will never happen.

I was introduced to a religious community where I found my second home. I served there and devoted my life to serve God through community works and of course, prayer. I was healed through a miracle.

I am a living proof that faith and prayers can move mountains; that there are things that we can’t fully explain but we just have to open our eyes and believe it.