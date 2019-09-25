Province eyes charges vs MCWD over water supply shortage

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Due to the woes on water supply in Metro Cebu, the Cebu Provincial Capitol is asking the Office of the Ombudsman in the Visayas to look into possible charges against officials of the Metro Cebu Water District (MCWD).

In a resolution, sixth district Board Member Glenn Anthony Soco said the province has lost its trust and confidence on MCWD due to the persisting concern on the shortage of water supply in the water district’s service area.

“There is no showing that the Metropolitan Cebu Water District, the Members of its Board, and the Officers are formulating measures to respond to the urgent and pressing demands and complaints of its consumers. Further, there is no showing that innovative measures are being adopted and pursued to address the problem,” Soco’s resolution reads.

The Cebu City Council also expressed its dismay over the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) over the lack of water supply in Cebu City, and urged Mayor Edgardo Labella to practice his authority over the MCWD Board of Directors.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, in a separate interview, said that the leadership in MCWD “lacks compassion for the consumers and the general public.”

“The truth of the matter is, there would seem to be too much complacency, too much disinterest in addressing this very urgent problem,” said Garcia. “This present water crisis, really, must result in a loss of confidence in the people running MCWD and that goes all the way to the board of directors. Labaw pas dismayado. Wa ko kakita og pakabana ug kaluoy sa konsumidor ug sa katawhan,” she added.

(I am more than dismayed because I do not see concern and compassion towards the consumers and the people of Cebu.)

MCWD Spokesperson Charmaine Rodriguez-Kara, in a message reply to CDN Digital, said they are willing to present to the provincial government the water situation in Cebu and work with them to arrive at a solution.

“We will present to the Cebu Provincial Government officials the supply and demand situation and we will ask for whatever help they can provide MCWD,” said Kara.

Garcia said the province will be taking steps to gain representation in the board of directors of the MCWD in order for the province to have a voice in the management in the water district.

But in Presidential Decree No. 198, which provides the guidelines for the creation of water districts, the law prohibits an elected official to be part of a district’s Board of Directors.

In Chapter 3 of the PD 198, the law mandates that the Board of Directors of a district shall be composed of five individuals who represent civic-oriented service clubs, business, commercial, or financial organizations, educational or religious institutions, and women’s organizations. /bmjo