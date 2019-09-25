Cebu hosts 7th Karatedo Goju-Kai Asia Pacific and Technical Seminar 2019

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Some 300 foreigners coming from 24 countries including the Philippines will be competing in the 7th Karatedo Goju-Kai Asia Pacific and Technical Seminar 2019 happening from September 27 to 29, 2019 at the Hoops Dome in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.

Karate Pilipinas Sports Federation Inc. president Richard Lim said that this is the first time that this event is held here in the Philippines.

According to Lim, 90 percent during the general assembly voted to have the Philippines host the event.

“It is a great honor to be able to host. You have to be elected to be hosting. We were voted to host during the general assembly,” said Lim during a press conference on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, the conference room of the Cebu City Sports Center.

The Philippines won over India, Thailand and Bangladesh.

As to why Cebu was chosen as venue for the Philippines first hosting of this international event, Lim said that 80 percent voted for Cebu over Subic and Manila.

According to Lim, the international event will also serve as a test event for the karate competition of the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) which the Philippines will be hosting from November 30 to December 10.

The SEA Games karate competition will be held from December 7 to 9 at the World Trade Center.

As of Wednesday, September 25, representatives from seven countries have already arrived. These are from Malaysia, Nepal, Hong Kong, China, Chinese-Taipei, India and Thailand.

Also expected to send their representatives are Australia, Japan, Korea and Singapore, among others.

Lim said considered as strong contenders in this competition are Japan, Indonesia and Australia.

The Philippines will not be a pushover in this competition as they brought home seven gold medals in this same event two years ago in Canada.

No members of the Philippine team, however, will be able to compete in this event as they are in Japan and Turkey training for the upcoming SEA Games, said Lim.

Lim added that this event was supposed to serve as tune-up competition for the national team members but they had to forego it and continue training abroad as the facilities at the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) are still under renovation.

After the competition, a technical seminar will follow to be handled by Saiko Shihan Goshi Yamaguchi.

Partnering with Karate Pilipinas in bringing about this international competition is the PSC, Lapu-Lapu City and the Department of Tourism Region 7 with the support of Milo. / bmjo