Presyo Merkado: Asukal
September 28,2019 - 08:30 AM
Gaplano mo nga mangompra sa merkado apan dili maagwanta ang kainit sa adlaw?
Mahimong makapamalit sa inyong gikinahanglan nga asukal nga ang presyo nga mura ra pud sa merkado sulod sa Gaisano Fiesta Mall.
Sigurado ang kalimpyo ug kapresko sa palaliton. Dili panington kay air conditioned!
