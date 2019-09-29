Parkmall promotes active, healthy lifestyle with fitness activities

To live an active life means to live a healthy life. Parkmall, Cebu’s community mall, is doing just that and more.

Inspiring Cebuanos to live an active lifestyle, Parkmall has been organizing various activities to gather people and encourage them to sweat it out.

This includes their Ultimate Dance Fitness Marathon, where participants get to dance to Retro Pop, Dance Jam and Aerodance non stop and under the supervision of their in-house fitness coaches.

The final weigh-in of their Lose-To-Win competition was also held recently with over 100 participants.

Omar Sharif Mamalinta won 2nd place after he shed 15 kilos of unwanted fats. Ivy Marie Lapiña ranked 1st place for having achieved 16 kilos of weight loss while Jacqueline Juanir was hailed grand prize winner in the competition because of her 20 kilos weight loss.

Around 60 other participants lost 5 kilos to 10 kilos respectively.

Being a community mall, Parkmall is working to encourage its patrons to live an active lifestyle so that they will also develop a positive outlook in life.