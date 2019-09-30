New body created to protect children’s rights

MANILA, Philippine — President Rodrigo Duterte has created the National Council Against Child Labor as part of the government’s increased efforts to protect child rights and eliminate all forms of child labor.

Under Executive Order No. 92, the President reorganized the National Child Labor Committee, formed in 2011, into a new body comprised of 19 different government agencies and other stakeholders.

“There is an urgent need to amplify government efforts for the protection of rights of vulnerable sectors, especially the children, strengthen related institutional mechanisms and establish further measures that will contribute to the prevention, reduction and elimination of any form of child labor,” the EO said.

Malacañang on Friday released the EO signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea on Sept. 17.

The new council’s tasks include formulating a framework, national action plan and programs for the effective enforcement of Republic Act No. 7610, or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuses, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

It will also monitor the status of cases against violators of the country’s child labor laws, conduct advocacy campaigns, and maintain a data management system on child labor.

The new council will be chaired by the labor secretary, with the social welfare secretary as cochair.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said the administration also wanted the immediate passage of amendments to RA 10364 or the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act.