LTO-7 opens first satellite office in Bantayan Island

SANTA FE, Cebu — Cebuanos who needed to transact with the Central Visayas office of the Land Transportation Office (LTO-7) no longer have to travel to mainland Cebu to avail of the agency’s services.

An LTO satellite office was opened in Sta. Fe town in Bantayan Island on Monday, September 30, to cater to the needs of people in the municipalities of Sta. Fe, Bantayan and Madridejos.

Services offered include the processing of applications for the issuance of student driver’s permit, renewal of driver’s license and vehicle registration.

LTO-7 Director Victor Caindec said they are now working to also make the application and issuance of new driver’s license available at the LTO Sta. Fe satellite office.

The office had its soft opening on August 5, 2019. Its official launch was held this afternoon with Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia and Caindec as guests of honor.

Others guests who were present included Rep. Janice Salimbangon of Cebu’s fourth district; Provincial Board Members Victoria Corominas-Toribio and John Ismael Borgonia (3rd District), Andre Duterte (5th district), Glenn Anthony Soco (6th district) and Christopher Baricuatro (7th district); and Philippine Councilors League (PCL) Cebu Chapter President Francis Salimbangon. / dcb