USJ-R continues to vie for first win in Cesafi men’s football tournament

Games Wednesday

Cebu City Sports Center

(College)

1 p.m. USJ-R vs USPF

3 p.m. UC vs UV

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) Kicking Jaguars are hoping to open their campaign in the second round of elimination with a win as they face the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Kicking Panthers in the college division of the 19th Cesafi Men’s Football Tournament on Wednesday October 2, 2019.

The Jaguars failed to post a win in the first round and ended their stint at the bottom with just two points owing to a win-loss-draw record of 0-1-2.

Their first meeting with the Panthers ended in a 1-all draw last September 8, while their other draw was scoreless against six-time defending champion University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors last September 15.

Their losses were inflicted by University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, 2-1, last September 22 and last season’s runner-up University of the Visayas (UV) Green Booters, 2-0, last September 25.

The USPF Kicking Panthers, meanwhile, ended the first round at third place with five points off a 1-1-2 card.

Their win was at the expense of UV, 1-0, last September 15 while their other draw was against UC, 1-1, last September 18.

As the tournament is played in a league-type format, the team with no loss after the two rounds of elimination will automatically be declared as the champion.

The second ranked team will be the runners-up as coaches have agreed with tournament director Francis Ramirez not to hold a battle for third place game anymore.

As of the moment, only the USC Warriors have remained undefeated and are at the top spot with 10 points with their 3-0-1 card. /bmjo