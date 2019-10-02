The Triton Ball: Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark Mactan, Cebu celebrates 10 years of fun & luxury

Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark Mactan, Cebu’s quadruple celebration – 10th Anniversary Ball, Pororo Park launching, Building G soft-opening, and Triton Grand Ballroom launching – marked and showed beyond doubt the resort’s continuous evolution to consistently become the leading 5-star family water park resort in Mactan Island.

Dubbed as “The Triton Ball,” Jpark’s 10th Anniversary celebration was held inside the Triton Grand Ballroom which turned out to be a replica of an underwater paradise duplicating the mystical kingdom of King Triton.

When the grand doors of the Triton Grand Ballroom were open to commence the festivities, guests were greeted with an awe-inspiring opera song performance from one of the country’s most prominent opera singers, Ms. Zsarie Vidal.

Dinner was served while Ms. Zsarie Vidal along with a quartet headed by Mr. Francis Balo continues to serenade and entertain all guests. Members of the media, corporate clients, resort’s executives and VIPs enjoyed the feast. Everyone loved the wide selection of culinary masterpieces prepared by Jpark’s brilliant culinary team headed by Mr. Christopher Shim, Food & Beverage Director. Filipino, Western, Chinese Stations which include Roasted rib eye, Slow cooked supreme light soya duck in Chao Zhou Style, Braised classical assorted seafood in Cantonese Style, Whole tuna and salmon sashimi, were the highlights of the epicurean night.

The program officially kicked off with a fabric dance performance from Jpark’s pride, the Amigos. The awarding of Jpark’s partners with distinction then followed.

With over 1,300 guests who took part in this momentous celebration, Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark Mactan, Cebu’s 10 years of providing nothing but the best of Filipino hospitality to all its local and foreign guests proved that they continue to stay on top of their game in the hospitality industry.

Earlier that day, Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark also launched some of its latest developments which include the Philippines’ first ever Pororo-themed Park and Rooms. Interactive games, which mostly are a first in the Philippines, were unveiled. Perfect for kids and kids-at-heart, the Pororo Park consists of more than 20 fun games and activities which include Petty’s Merry-go-round, Eddy’s Sliding Car, Pororo Train, Tutu’s 5D Rider, Sliding Ball Pool, Crong’s Jungle Gym, Rody’s Racing Game, Digital Sketch, Pororo Fishing Zone, an Aqua Play Zone, an indoor Giant Slide and so much more! Twenty (20) Pororo-themed rooms will also soon be home to interactive games called Touch-Touch, Gym Play and a Ball Pool. With the limitless leisure offered by this resort, they now give more reasons for guests to enjoy their 5-star dream.

Looking back at the 10 years of their triumph, Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark Mactan, Cebu envisions future endeavors they have yet to encounter.

For 10 remarkable years, Jpark Island Resort has evolved to become the leading 5-star family water park resort in Mactan Island. With enormous expansions as it opens new buildings and launching the grandest ballroom: The Triton Grand Ballroom, Jpark continues to stay on top of the game.

“Our family’s vision is to open at least 250 rooms every year and develop new properties around the country to transform islands into a tourist paradise. We have set plans for Cordova, and Oslob here in Cebu, and Anda in Bohol. We are also considering Siargao and Palawan in the near future. We are excited to open more than 400 guest rooms by last quarter of 2020 at Jpark Island Resort, Panglao Bohol. With these and more, we continue to create exciting opportunities, build new communities, and explore never ending possibilities.”Chairman & President Justin Uy shared.

As the only tourist hub in the Philippine Economic Zone, it provides world-class services for both local and international travelers giving every tourist the avenue where they can experience both fun and luxury without having to leave the comfort of the resort. And because of this, more and more families have visited the resort, bringing in over 6 million visitors each year.

“I see no signs of stopping. This 2020, we will continue to grow and become bigger and better. We will become the best as we will build stronger relations with our guests, our employees, and our environment, and our country.”, he added.

To show gratitude to all the support they’ve received throughout the years, Jpark’s 152 pioneering employees performed a wonderful dance number for all “The Triton Ball” guests.

Guests got even more excited when they knew that Kiana Valenciano is performing for them that night. The magical evening further impressed the event’s guests with vigorous performances from Mr. Pure Energy himself, Gary Valenciano.

The night ended with a prize being raffled off to all guests who came, a round trip ticket to New York City. Lucky winners that night also got to take home Pororo Park access, accommodations in a Royal Suite, Pool Villa, Jacuzzi Villa and Pororo-themed Suites, dining vouchers and a lot more! All guests absolutely had a great night and are looking forward to the resort’s new developments in the years to come.

Jpark Island Resort and Waterpark, Cebu is located at M.L Quezon Highway, Brgy. Maribago, Lapu-lapu City, Cebu, Philippines. For more information contact (632) 494 5000, visit www.jparkislandresort.com; email [email protected] Check out facebook.com/jparkislandresort or follow @Jparkresort on Instagram and Twitter for updates.