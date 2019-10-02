FACES OF CEBU (Hong Kong): Benjielyn, 43

I am originally from Borbon, Cebu and then got married to someone from Mandaue. I have been working here in Hong Kong for seven years. I work in an eatery on Nathan Road which sells Indian and Filipino food. My boss is Pakistani.

I have been in two relationships which bore five children. With my husband, we had three children. One is now an engineer, the second a forensic scientist, the third is about to finish a degree in education. My husband left me for another woman. There’s no financial support from him since he left us. After my husband, I was in another relationship. I have two children with him; one is 13 years old, the youngest is nine years old. He called it quits because he said he cannot marry me.

I do not have a significant other right now. I’m not interested to have one. I would rather spend Sundays as my rest days or focus on my online selling side business.

I need my children to finish school and find jobs so I can also experience what others call the “nice feeling” when all children have finished school.

I like it here because of the pay. The servers here are Filipinos too. They are from Iloilo and Laguna; the cook is from Davao. In my seven years here I have not saved any money. I do not own a house. Most of my salary went to the children for food, school and their needs. I don’t mind. Eventually, I will have that nice feeling. I am hopeful. That’s why my tattoo is composed of two dragons forming the infinity sign. I am forever hopeful.