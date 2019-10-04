PresyoMerkado: Indian Mango

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Do you know that Indian Mango also known as Began Phali is a variety that commonly grows in the Indian subcontinent? It is named after the town of Banganapalle in Andhra Pradesh.

Indian Mangoes are also abundant in the Philippines especially during the summer months.

This variety of mango is smaller, pudgier and is enjoyable to eat because it is not very sour. It is also sweet when ripe.

Indian Mango is best eaten when you peel the skin and slice the fruit into stripes. Add a little amount of salt or bagoong and its mouth-watering.

When you are at the vicinity of Barangay Apas in Cebu City, you will never miss this display of Indian Mangoes from a small fruit stand in the area. A piece is sold at P15. You can also visit the fruit stand nearest you. The fruit is normally sold between P10 to P15 each.

Mamalit na ta!