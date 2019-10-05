BREAKING: Amalia Fuentes passes away at 79

MANILA, Philippines – Amalia Fuentes, one of the most well-known screen stars in the country, passed away on Saturday at the age of 79.

This was confirmed by her nephew, former child star Niño Muhlach, in an Instagram post.

Fuentes’ granddaughter, Alyanna Martinez, also remembered the late actress via her own post.

“It is with great sadness that I together with my siblings Alfonso and Alissa, inform you that our Grandmother, Amalia Amador Muhlach has taken her last breath this morning in the Philippines,” she wrote.