BREAKING: Amalia Fuentes passes away at 79
MANILA, Philippines – Amalia Fuentes, one of the most well-known screen stars in the country, passed away on Saturday at the age of 79.
This was confirmed by her nephew, former child star Niño Muhlach, in an Instagram post.
Fuentes’ granddaughter, Alyanna Martinez, also remembered the late actress via her own post.
“It is with great sadness that I together with my siblings Alfonso and Alissa, inform you that our Grandmother, Amalia Amador Muhlach has taken her last breath this morning in the Philippines,” she wrote.
View this post on Instagram
It is with great sadness that I together with my siblings Alfonso and Alissa, inform you that our Grandmother, Amalia Amador Muhlach aka ‘Amalia Fuentes’ has taken her last breath this morning in the Philippines. She is now reunited with her husband Joey Stevens, our mother Anna-Lissa Martinez and her ex-husband, our Lolo Bobby aka ‘Romeo Vasquez’. We have prayed for nothing but peace for her and now she can finally rest. Our family only asks that you respect our privacy during this time and join us in praying for her soul 🙏🏻
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.