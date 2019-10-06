CDN’s Mayol wins 2019 CAMMA for Feature Writing; media urged to proclaim the truth

CEBU CITY, Philippines —— The Catholic Church in Cebu has called on the media industry to become instruments of proclaiming the truth and the good news.

On Sunday, October 6, the Archdiocese of Cebu more held the 2019 Cebu Archdiocesan Mass Media Awards (CAMMA) honoring journalists and media entities for their contribution to the Cebu media industry.

Ador Vincent Mayol, former senior reporter of Cebu Daily News, was conferred the CAMMA for Feature Writing for his body of work, including the multi-part series “Sifting through the Lies,” which tackled the proliferation of fake news, and “Shining through the Shadows,” which told the story of persons with disabilities who continue to strive despite their physical conditions.

“Sifting through the Lies” and “Shining Through the Shadows” were published in the print publication of CDN in April and May 2018.

Read more: Shining through the shadows

Read more: Sifting through the lies – Truth vs. deceit

Read more: Sifting through the lies – Truth to be told

Read more: Sifting through the lies – Think before you click

Read more: Sifting through the lies – Truth shall prevail

Cebu Daily News made its pivotal transformation to fully digital operations on January 1, 2019, as CDN Digital after its 20 years of print publication.

“I am but an instrument of the Lord and all of this I offer to him in praise and thanksgiving,” said Mayol, who is currently the assistant bureau chief of the Visayas bureau of Philippine Daily Inquirer, the flagship publication of the Inquirer Group of Companies (IGC).

(CDN Digital is now owned by another company under IGC, Inquirer.net, the digital platform of the group.)

Aside from winning the CMMA for Feature Writing, Mayol was also nominated in the CAMMA for News Writing. May Miasco, a former reporter of The Freeman, won the award.

The awarding ceremony was held at the Mountain Wing of SM Seaside City Cebu.

“We would like to acknowledge the great contributions of our media personnel. And we believe that as we affirm their creativity, their passion, and their giftedness, they also share in the work of evangelization so the media space becomes a sacred space,” Auxiliary Bishop Midyphil Billones told CDN Digital in an interview.

Billones also urged the media workers to use their network to inform the people only of what is true.

“During these difficult times, we always go back to the teachings of the Gospel: to proclaim the truth and to become an instrument also of the good news,” the prelate said./elb