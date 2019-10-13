Suroy-suroy Sugbo eyes 200 participants for this year’s southern trail tour

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 120 delegates are expected to participate in the southern trail of Suroy-suroy Sugbo this November 15 to 17, 2019.

Provincial Tourism Officer Maria Lester Ybañez said they would now be in the final leg of their preparation for the tour which would feature the heritage of the southern section of the province.

The tour will kick off in Minglanilla and will go round south for three days to end in Talisay City by November 17.

“As early as July, daghan na kaayo mi og inquiries. Others would even want to pay for their slots immediately pero kami lang ang mobalibad because we still don’t know kung pila gyud,”Ybañez said.

At present, Ybañez said at least three Suroy-Suroy buses had already been filled up based on the reservations that they received.

Each bus can accommodate up to 45 people.

Ybañez said each slot in the tour might cost up to P16,000 inclusive of their two-night accommodation, travel, entrance fees to the sites that they would visit, and buffet meals and snacks.

The PTO targets to gather 200 to 300 delegates for Suroy-suroy Sugbo this year.

However, Ybañez said the number of participants that they could accommodate still had to be determined since that would depend on the availability of rooms in their partner resorts.

The Capitol’s partner-resorts are still undertaking upgrades, mostly in the rooms, through the help of international hotel chain, OYO.

Suroy-suroy Sugbo is a tour activity offered by the PTO as a means of promoting the province’s destination to local and foreign tourists.

