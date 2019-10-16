Sykes rules Cebu Inter-BPO Sports League

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Sykes dominated the Cebu Inter-BPO Sports League, which came to a close on Sunday, October 13, 2019.

Not only did its volleyball teams defend their men’s and women’s titles, Sykes employees also took the table tennis men’s and women’s titles.

They also ruled the Groove Season 4 hiphop dance competition, which was judged by Cliff Yunson Racuya, Alexis Abatayo and Dean Carlo Sagrado.

ePerformax, for its part, bagged two titles after topping the Mobile Legends competition and badminton men’s competition.

The badminton mixed title was copped by Teleperformance.

In the volleyball women’s, Sykes relegated Teleperformance to second place. Finishing in third place was Accenture.

In the volleyball men’s, Sykes bagged the title at the expense of Optum, who settled for second place. Salvaging third place was Concentrix.

In table tennis which Sykes also ruled, finishing second in the men’s division was Lexmark while completing the top 3 was 1&1 Ionos.

In the distaff side, Sykes clinched the title over paddlers from Qualfon.

Placing second and third, respectively, in the Groove Season 4 were Teleperformance and Concentrix.

Sykes also had a silver finish in the Mobile Legends competition with Accenture rounding up the third place.

Completing the top 3 in the badminton men’s were Qualfon at second place and Dyninno at third place.

Accenture finished at second place in the badminton mixed while at third place was Teleperformance.

This event used to be called Cebu Inter-BPO Volleyball League, but this year, they changed the league name to Cebu Inter-BPO Sports League as they have added more events. /bmjo