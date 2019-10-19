Sambag 1 Fire: The aftermath

By: Gerard Francisco October 19,2019 - 03:07 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At dawn of October 19, 2019, a fire broke out in Sitio Amor in Barangay Sambag 1.

Over 32 houses were burned down and 98 families or 340 individuals lost their homes to the devastating fire.

It also affected the audio room of the Cebu City Sports Center.

The fire victims were brought to the Barangay Sambag 1 Sports Center.

Here are some scenes after the fire was put out:

A man strolls through the wreckage of the fire at Barangay Sambag 1.

 

A pair of shoes of one of the fire victims lie on the muddy floor at the fire scene.

The dawn fire did not spare a coconut tree in front of the senior high school building of a university in Cebu City.

 

Fire victims scavenge for things to salvage after the dawn fire.

 

The heat from the fire melted the plastic propeller of an electric fan inside the audio room of the Cebu City Sports Center.

The fire victims are temporarily staying at the Barangay Sambag 1 Sports Center after the fire.

 

Mary Fe Heruela, 25, is happy to have saved her pet Shih Tzu from the fire.| dbs

