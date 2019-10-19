Sambag 1 Fire: The aftermath
CEBU CITY, Philippines — At dawn of October 19, 2019, a fire broke out in Sitio Amor in Barangay Sambag 1.
Over 32 houses were burned down and 98 families or 340 individuals lost their homes to the devastating fire.
It also affected the audio room of the Cebu City Sports Center.
Read more: IN PHOTOS: Scenes from the Sambag 1 fire
The fire victims were brought to the Barangay Sambag 1 Sports Center.
Here are some scenes after the fire was put out:
Read more: Cebu City fire claims life of a 14-year-old girl, razes 32 houses
Read more: Cebu City fire damages sport center’s control room; games rescheduled
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.