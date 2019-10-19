Sambag 1 Fire: The aftermath

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At dawn of October 19, 2019, a fire broke out in Sitio Amor in Barangay Sambag 1.

Over 32 houses were burned down and 98 families or 340 individuals lost their homes to the devastating fire.

It also affected the audio room of the Cebu City Sports Center.

The fire victims were brought to the Barangay Sambag 1 Sports Center.

Here are some scenes after the fire was put out:

